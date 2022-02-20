Aiswarya Rastogi bags DGP Commendation Disc award

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram Urban superintendent of police Aiswarya Rastogi has been awarded 'DGP Commendation Disc-2021' for his extraordinary service.

Then DGP D Gautam Sawang presented the award to Rastogi in Vijayawada recently. After taking charge as SP, Rastogi has been able to bring down crime rate to a considerable extent. Cases have been registered against anti-social and rowdy elements besides giving counselling to them in a regular manner to curb crime.

SP Rastogi put in special efforts to control crime, conducted special drives against drinking in public places. In addition, 'drone camera surveillance was used to detect unscrupulous activities in insecure, problematic areas. The SP carried out spot checks at parcel service centres in the Urban district to check the smuggling of cannabis and advised installation of CCTV cameras at the booking counter of the courier, parcel service offices.

