Aithavaram Village Celebrates Sri Rama Navami

In a traditional celebration on Sri Ram Navami, residents of Aithavaram village came together to celebrate the marriage ceremony of Sitarama Swamy, the daughter of MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad's wife, Sirisha. The joint candidate of Mylavaram Constituency Telugu Desam Party, Vasantha Krishna Prasad, along with local legislators, presented silk clothes and Talambras to the bride and groom.
The festivities began as the villagers, led by Vasantha's son Yavaneta Vasantha Dhimanth Sai, gathered at the family's home to offer their blessings and chants with melatalas. The wedding ceremony proceeded with traditional customs, accompanied by the joyous sounds of the villagers.
Following the ceremony, the deities were honored with Tilakanchi Tirda Prasad, marking the beginning of their new journey together. The event was a true reflection of the close-knit community of Aithavaram, coming together to celebrate love and unity on this auspicious day.