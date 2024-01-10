Live
Alapati Rajendra Prasad Praja Yatra schedule
The schedule of the Prajayatra undertaken by public leader and ex-minister Mr. Alapati Rajendraprasad, is as follows.
8:30 am - The journey will begin from Katevaram village of Tenali mandal and proceed towards Erukala Pudi village. There will be a lunch break during the day.
Afterwards, the Prajayatra will continue towards Gudivada village, where the team will stay overnight.
The family members of the constituency Telugu Desam Party and the supporters of Alapati Rajendra Prasad are encouraged to participate in the Prajayatra and make it a succesful.
