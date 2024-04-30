Worldline ePayments India gets RBI approval to operate as payment aggregator

Live
Global payment services leader Worldline ePaymentsIndia on Tuesday announced that they have been granted authorisation by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator (PA) under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.
New Delhi: Global payment services leader Worldline ePaymentsIndia on Tuesday announced that they have been granted authorisation by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator (PA) under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.
The company received in-principle authorisation from the RBI to act as a PA in 2022.
"We’ve been in the Indian market for more than two decades and have built a leadership position. We work with merchants from various segments such as eCommerce, BFSI, retail, utilities, education, travel, and hospitality for digital payments," Ramesh Narasimhan, CEO, India, Worldline, said in a statement.
"The authorisation from RBI is a testimony of our commitment to the Indian market and affirming our focus on compliance and highlighting the significance of a well-regulated payments landscape," he added.
Worldline ePayments India offers solutions for all kinds of payment needs offering in-store, online, and omnichannel payments to its customers. Since late last year, the RBI has approved multiple online payment gateway companies to be PAs including DigiO, PayU, CRED, CC Avenue, Mswipe, Razorpay, Cashfree, Decentro, Zoho, Tata Pay, Google Pay, and EnKash, among others.