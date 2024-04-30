Revving Up Your Options: Swift, Tiago, Altroz, and Exter Compared

Finding the right hatchback with so many models today can make any buyer's head spin. Here's a review comparing four popular contenders—the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago, Tata Altroz, and Hyundai Exter- to offer some guidance through the options. After test driving and studying the specs on these hatchbacks inside and out, there's an insight to provide buyers on everything from the exterior design and mileage to legroom and the latest tech features packed inside.

Design and Aesthetics

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has that iconic shape that makes it instantly recognisable. Its smooth, curving lines give it a sleek, sporty look. For this latest version, Maruti Suzuki added new touches like a striking honeycomb grille and cool rear door handles mounted on the C-pillar.

The Tiago has a more aggressive vibe. Its sharp front grille with chrome accents and projector headlamps make it look ready for action. From the front, the Tiago especially appears athletic and energetic.

Now, the Altroz takes sporty design up a notch. Its front grille and headlamps wrap over and hug the front bumper for a cohesive, performance-oriented style. Those creases on the hood add to its bold athleticism, too.

Finally, the Hyundai Exter ditches the old Hyundai cues for a more rugged, boxy look. That formidable parametric grille and skid plate make the Exter seem ready to handle uneven terrain. The signature DRLs still say this is a Hyundai, but the Exter has its own distinct thing going on.

Engine Specifications

The Swift has an 1197cc 4-cylinder engine that produces 89.73 BHP at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4400 rpm.

The Tiago utilises a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine generating 86 BHP and 113 Nm torque on petrol. When running on CNG, the output is slightly lower at 73 BHP and 95 Nm.

The Tata Altroz has three engine options:

1) 1198cc NA petrol - 88 BHP at 6000 RPM, suitable for daily driving

2) 1.2L turbo-petrol - 110 BHP at 5500 RPM for spirited performance

3) 1.2L iCNG - 73.5 BHP at 3300 RPM for efficiency and economy

Finally, the Hyundai Exter packs a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol motor that produces 83 BHP and 114 Nm of torque. The CNG version produces BHP PS and 95 Nm OF torque.

Interiors and Features

The Swift's interior sticks to a simple black and grey colour palette that looks sporty if a bit basic. Finding a comfortable driving position with supportive seats and a tilt-adjustable steering wheel is easy. The top models pack sought-after goodies like auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment, and a sound system upgrade.

The Tiago keeps things simple inside with a neat dual-tone dash layout that looks way more premium than the price suggests. You'll be impressed by the smart infotainment screen, classy chrome trim pieces, and comfy seats with adjustable headrests. Tata also offers an electric variant of the hatchback, and the Tata Tiago EV on road price range is equally attractive as its ICE counterpart.

The Altroz has distinctive interior styling, a layered dashboard design, and striking colour accents. The front seats provide good support and visibility. Rear seat space is generous thanks to the wide cabin, and ingress/egress is easy with the extra-wide-opening doors.

The Hyundai Exter features an elegant interior design with all the bells and whistles you need for a comfortable drive.

Mileage

The Swift shines the brightest, delivering over 23 km/l in petrol manual form. That will keep your fuel stops to a minimum.

The Tiago puts up a fight with 19 km/l for petrol variants, while its CNG version can stretch as far as 26 km/kg thanks to the alternate fuel.

Altroz models with petrol power hover around 19 km/l normally, but opt for the CNG, and you'll gain an extra 6 km/kg in the potential range.

Finally, Hyundai Exter continues Hyundai's tradition of good mileage, with over 19 km/l for petrol manuals. Again, the CNG excels with projections over 27 km per kg.

Performance

When it comes to driving excitement, the Swift holds its own with its perky 1.2L engine and eager acceleration - great for zipping around town.

The Tiago won't knock your socks off, but its 3-cylinder motor has enough oomph to keep up with city traffic just fine. It's smooth and quiet, too.

The Altroz turbo model really wakes up with over 100 horses on tap, delivering a punchier drive when you put your foot down. The quick-shifting dual-clutch gearbox makes the most of the power.

The Exter focuses more on refinement than Sportiness, with its 4-cylinder offering enough scoot for around-town duties. Steering is light, and handling is secure, making for an easygoing driving experience.

Conclusion

After reviewing stand-out qualities across these four popular hatchbacks, there are great options for all types of buyers. The Swift keeps charm and fuel efficiency high; the Tiago impresses by packing features into an affordable package; the Altroz styling and turbo engine inject Sportiness into the segment; and the Exter brings a dose of practicality with its flexible fueling.

Each has particular strengths to match different needs and priorities. Test driving firsthand is the best way to determine which personality and performance mix ultimately wins your heart and fits your lifestyle.

