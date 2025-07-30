  • Menu
ALC conducts blood donation camp
Highlights

Andhra Loyola College, a prominent institution run by the Society of Jesus, which also manages 170 other educational establishments globally, organised a blood donation camp on Tuesday.

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College, a prominent institution run by the Society of Jesus, which also manages 170 other educational establishments globally, organised a blood donation camp on Tuesday.

The event was held in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the Indian Red Cross Society, commemorating the 469th anniversary of St. Ignatius of Loyola, the founder of the Society of Jesus. The blood donation camp was jointly inaugurated by Dr Velaga Joshi, Vice-Chairman of the NTR District Red Cross Society, E Chittibabu, Secretary of the Red Cross Society, and Fr Dr S Melchior, principal of Andhra Loyola College, along with Dr Fr PR John, Rector of Andhra Loyola College. Dr Velaga Joshi lauded the college management for consistently organising this impactful programme for the past 18 years, expressing his wish for more such initiatives.

During the inauguration, Principal Fr Dr S Melchior remarked, “Anyone can donate food, but to donate blood, one must possess a good heart. We are very proud to have students with such a heart.” A total of 72 students voluntarily donated blood at the camp. NSS Coordinators Dr S Dayakar, Dr K Prakash, Dr K Shekhar, Dr R John, Dr D Bhaskar, Dr N Satyanarayana, and numerous NSS volunteers also participated.

