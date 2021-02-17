All set for 3rd phase gram panchayat polls in Gurazala division

Guntur : District administration has made all the arrangements to conduct polling to elect sarpanches for 36 gram panchayats and 369 wards in Gurazala revenue division of Guntur district on Tuesday.

As many as 90,857 voters will exercise their franchise in the third phase of polling to be held on February 17. The district administration has appointed 1,107 polling personnel to conduct polling at 369 polling centres in the division.

The officials have set up 39 counting centres. Polling will be conducted to elect sarpanches in 33 gram panchayats in Gurazala revenue division and three panchayats in Macherla Assembly constituency.

According to official sources, out of 77 gram panchayats in Macherla Assembly constituency, 74 sarpanches were unanimously elected. Similarly, in Gurazala Assembly constituency out of 57 gram panchayats, 24 gram panchayat sarpanches were unanimously elected.

Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni deputed 2,600 police personnel including 6 additional SPs, 16 DSPs,CI and SIs to provide security for third phase polling in Gurazala revenue division.

In Ambapuramgram panchayat in Gurazala revenue division, two candidates supported by YSRCP are contesting for sarpanch post. The contestants are using all the ways to influence the voters to win in the elections.