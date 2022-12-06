All set for BC Mahasabha tomorrow

Vijayawada: Backward Classes (BCs) Mahasabha co-ordination committee member and Rajya Sabha member V Vijaysai Reddy said all arrangements will be made for the BC Mahasabha to be held at the IGMC Stadium on December 7.

He said BC leaders and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the BC Mahasabha. Vijaysai Reddy along with other members of the committee inspected the arrangements being made at the IGMC Stadium on Monday. Later, addressing the media Vijaysai said Jaya Ho BC Maha Sabha was being organised to protect the self-respect and ensure social justice to the Backward Classes (BCs). He said the objective of conducting BC Mahasabha is to bring to the notice of the government the problems being faced by the BCs in the State. He said a large number of BC sarpanches, ZPTC members, MPTCs, MLAs, MPs, Ministers and others would attend the Mahasabha and elaborate arrangements were being made in this regard.

Vijaysai said the BC leaders will address the meeting between 10 am and 12 noon and later the Chief Minister will address the Sabha.

He said transport and food arrangements were being made for the BCs attending the meeting. He further said minority, SC and ST Maha Sabhas will also be conducted later. Vijayasai said that the objective of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was to see that the BCs develop on par with other castes.

He criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for doing nothing for the welfare and development of Backward Classes. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said CM Jagan was striving to promote education among BCs to see that they secure top jobs.

He said more than 80 per cent BCs were utilising welfare schemes being implemented by the State government. Ministers B Mutyala Naidu, K Venkata Nageswara Rao, MLC Janga Krishna Murthy, Lella Appreddy, Potula Sunita and other leaders were present.