All set for SSC spot valuation from today

Guntur: The SSC Board has made all the arrangements to conduct the spot valuation of SSC Public Examination answers sheets from April 1 to April 8 at all the district headquarters from Monday. The Director of Government Examinations D Devanand Reddy reviewed the arrangements for conducting the spot valuation and gave suggestions to the officials.

According to the SSC Board officials, the teachers will value the answer sheets of 6.23 lakh students. The school education department engages the services of 25,000 teachers to value the answer sheets. After completion of spot valuation, they will start tabulation work. It will take another ten days. Taking increasing summer heat into consideration, the officials made arrangements for immediate medical assistance to the teachers attending the spot valuation at the spot valuation centres with the cooperation of the District Medical and Health Department.