All set for TDP 's Ra Kadali Ra meeting in Venkatagiri today, Naidu to address the public

The TDP has made all the arrangements for a massive public meeting in Venkatagiri under the name 'Ra Kadali Ra'. TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu will be addressing party members and the public during this event. A special attraction of the event is the flexi setup from the Visvodaya sports ground to welcome him.

Chandrababu Naidu will be leaving from his residence in Undavalli via helicopter on Friday and will reach the Visvodaya ground, located opposite the Venkatagiri bus stand. From there, he will travel by road to the assembly hall set up next to the SRL Convention, where he will participate in the meeting until 12.15 pm.

Initially, the Chandrababu Sabha was scheduled to be held in Venkatagiri on the 9th of this month but was postponed due to the officials of the Central Election Commission visiting Vijayawada on the same date. However, the visit was rescheduled within ten days, and the party leaders, led by former MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna, TDP National Vice President Vempati Madhava Naidu, industrialist Kondepi Gangaprasad, and others, have resumed their arrangements.

The party leaders aim to gather around 1.20 lakh people for the Venkatagiri Sabha. They are targeting approximately 40,000-50,000 people from the Venkatagiri segment and 15,000 people from each of the remaining segments under the Tirupati parliamentary constituency. The leaders have been actively working at the constituency, mandal, and village level to ensure the success of the event.

Party in-charges, former MLAs, and former ministers are all involved in the preparations, as the event not only showcases party prestige but also impacts the personal prestige of the leaders. Vehicles have been organized on a village-wise basis to transport party workers and sympathizers to Venkatagiri. The TDP president of the Tirupati Parliament, Narasimha Yadav, has called for party leaders and attendees of the Chandrababu Sabha to reach Venkatagiri town by 9 am on Friday.