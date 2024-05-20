AIADMK expects to win more seats in LS polls

Chennai : AIADMK is expecting to win more seats and a higher percentage of votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK only won one seat and received 30.56 per cent of vote share.

During a high-power meeting of AIADMK senior office bearers held at the party headquarters in Chennai, the party set the goal to achieve at least 35 per cent of vote share and also increase the number of seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK had both BJP and PMK as its alliance partners while in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections the party allied itself with Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) of late Vijayakanth.

AIADMK leadership has conducted a detailed study of all the constituencies in Tamil Nadu and found that the party would win a minimum of four to five seats in the ongoing elections.

A senior leader of the AIADMK who was also a former minister told IANS: “AIADMK has grassroot strength and can fight DMK. The fight in Tamil Nadu is only between the two Dravidian majors – AIADMK and the DMK.”

C. Rajeev, Director of the Centre for Policy and Development Studies, told IANS that the 2024 Lok Sabha election results will be crucial for the AIADMK and especially its General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

“If what AIADMK claims (35 per cent vote share) happens then the party is on the right course, otherwise, there would be claims for a leadership change against EPS,” Rajeev said.