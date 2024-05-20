Live
- Startup founders hail PM Modi's initiatives to boost ecosystem
- ED seeks extension of CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody
- MVA, Mahayuti leaders slam 'deliberately slow’ voting process; Fadnavis alerts ECI
- Heavy voter turnout in Ladakh LS seat
- Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, Jackky Bhagnani & Rakul Preet join festival of democracy
- Rave party involving techies, Telugu actors busted in Bengaluru, five arrested
- BJD govt on its way out, says Modi
- IPL 2024: Abhishek and Rahul in particular took the game on to basically win the powerplay, says Vettori
- Nepali PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal wins trust vote for 4th time
- Sachin, Gavaskar, Rahane, Suryakumar cast their votes during fifth phase of LS Polls
Just In
One killed, 3 injured in blast in Afghanistan
One person was killed and three others sustained injuries as a blast rocked Kandahar city, the capital of south Afghanistan's Kandahar province, on Monday, police said.
Kandahar, Afghanistan: One person was killed and three others sustained injuries as a blast rocked Kandahar city, the capital of south Afghanistan's Kandahar province, on Monday, police said.
Provincial police spokesman Asadullah Jamshidi said the device was planted inside a handcart and went off in the morning rush hour in Police District 10 of Kandahar city, reports Xinhua news agency.
Without providing more details, the official said that an investigation had been initiated into the incident.
Earlier, in March, in a suicide bombing for which the rival Daesh or Islamic State outfit claimed responsibility, more than three dozen people were killed and injured outside a bank in Kandahar.
The war-torn Afghanistan has experienced a handful of terrorist attacks over the past couple of months.
In a similar terrorist attack against foreign tourists in the central Bamyan province on Friday, reportedly claimed by the Daesh group, six people, including three Spanish tourists, were killed.