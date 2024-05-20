One killed, 3 injured in blast in Afghanistan

Kandahar, Afghanistan: One person was killed and three others sustained injuries as a blast rocked Kandahar city, the capital of south Afghanistan's Kandahar province, on Monday, police said.

Provincial police spokesman Asadullah Jamshidi said the device was planted inside a handcart and went off in the morning rush hour in Police District 10 of Kandahar city, reports Xinhua news agency.

Without providing more details, the official said that an investigation had been initiated into the incident.

Earlier, in March, in a suicide bombing for which the rival Daesh or Islamic State outfit claimed responsibility, more than three dozen people were killed and injured outside a bank in Kandahar.

The war-torn Afghanistan has experienced a handful of terrorist attacks over the past couple of months.

In a similar terrorist attack against foreign tourists in the central Bamyan province on Friday, reportedly claimed by the Daesh group, six people, including three Spanish tourists, were killed.