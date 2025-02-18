Alliance partners campaign for MLC candidate Perabathula

Kakinada: TDP and its alliance partners have intensified door-to-door campaign in Kakinada Rural constituency to ensure the victory of Perabathula Rajasekhar, the alliance candidate for the MLC (Graduates’ Constituency) election from the twin Godavari districts.

Leading the campaign were Visakhapatnam South Zone party in-charge and NTR Vaidya Seva Corporation Chairman Seetharama Sudhakar, State Settibalija Corporation Chairman and constituency party observer Kudupudi Sattibabu, Jana Sena MLA of Kakinada Rural Pantham Nanaji, constituency party coordinator Pilli Sattibabu, and co-coordinator Katakamsetti Prabhakar.

As part of their campaign, they visited teachers at Penukuduru, Gurajanapalli, Gorripudi, Turangi, and Pagadalapeta Zilla Parishad High School, as well as MSN Charities School, emphasizing the need for a strong majority to secure Rajasekhar’s victory.

With the elections approaching, the coalition parties are making a determined push to consolidate graduate voter support and ensure success in the MLC elections.