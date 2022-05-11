Amalapuram: Man dies as hut collapses

Amalapuram(Konaseema District): A 43-year-old man was killed when his hut collapsed due to blasting wind coupled with heavy rain at Kamanagaruvu village in Amalapuram rural of Konaseema district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Vakapalli Srinivasa Rao. He was fast asleep when the hut collapsed on him. His wife and two daughters, who were also sleeping in the hut, escaped.

Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop visited the village and consoled the bereaved family members. He assured them of financial assistance.