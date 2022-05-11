  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Amalapuram: Man dies as hut collapses

The collapsed hut in Kamanagaruvu village in the early hours of Wednesday
x

The collapsed hut in Kamanagaruvu village in the early hours of Wednesday

Highlights

A 43-year-old man was killed when his hut collapsed due to blasting wind coupled with heavy rain at Kamanagaruvu village in Amalapuram rural of Konaseema district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Amalapuram(Konaseema District): A 43-year-old man was killed when his hut collapsed due to blasting wind coupled with heavy rain at Kamanagaruvu village in Amalapuram rural of Konaseema district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Vakapalli Srinivasa Rao. He was fast asleep when the hut collapsed on him. His wife and two daughters, who were also sleeping in the hut, escaped.

Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop visited the village and consoled the bereaved family members. He assured them of financial assistance.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X