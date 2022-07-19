Amalapuram: Stagnant water, exploitation of traders continue

Amalapuram (Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): Water stagnation in villages is continuing in Konaseema district despite decrease in floodwater at Dowleswaram. Meanwhile, heavy rain in Maharashtra is posing threat of fresh flood to Dowleswaram. Third warning alert is in force at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB) with discharge of 21.04 lakhs cusecs of waters by lifting 175 gates into Bay of Bengal.

Speaking with The Hans India, Godavari Head Works Executive Engineer and Reserve Conservator R Kasi Visweswar Rao said they may withdraw third warning alert if flood water level touches 17.75 ft. But the second warning will continue, he added. In case heavy water flows from Maharashtra and other States, the third warning would continue at SACB.

Due to releasing of water downstream, Lanka villages in Konaseema have been submerged. He said stagnant water in Konaseema district will continue to persist and it will take at least one week for the water to recede totally, provided further floodwater doesn't enter.

Meanwhile, several flood-affected villages are facing acute shortage of drinking water. They alleged that the officials are supplying drinking water to limited people in limited areas in the district. People are totally dependent upon food packets supplied by the government. The food lacks taste and quality, they complained.

Milk packets are being sold at a high price of Rs 30 to 35 per half litre. People are unable to purchase anything from the shops in view of the high prices fixed by them.

Adding to their woes, they had to spend Rs 35 to Rs 40 as fee for the boats to go to other places.