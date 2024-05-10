Sam Pitroda row: Congress trying to convey that India is not united, says Pralhad Joshi

Hubballi, (Karnataka): Commenting on Congress leaderSam Pitroda’s remarks on diversity in India, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi claimed on Friday that the Congress had indulged in dividing the nation for generations.

Speaking to reporters, Joshi claimed that the Congress was trying to portray that South Indians look like Africans and people in the North-East region look like Chinese and convey the message that the country was not united.

“The leaders of the Congress are talking in divisive language in connection with South India and North India. Bharat has transcended the limits of caste, culture, colour and it has a rich cultural heritage.

“India was once spread till Afghanistan. The country has become smaller now for various reasons. Though it is a different country, for generations the same culture is shared,” he maintained.

“For 1,000 years, children have been named after Lord Ram in South and North India. This shows that the land shares the same culture. People in the North visit Kashi Vishwanath temple and in the South, people visit Rameshwara temple. In both the temples our people have found the same god. It is not correct for the Congress to talk in a divisive language,” Joshi stated.