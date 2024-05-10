BJP will win in Nagar Kurnool: BJP state spokesperson Dileep

Nagarkurnool: A print and electronic media meeting was held at Nagar Kurnool Parliamentary Constituency Party Office. State representative Dileep was the chief guest in this program. He said.. The party ranks are campaigning widely for the victory of Potuganti Bharat, the BJP candidate of Nagar Kurnool Parliamentary Constituency in this election. He said that this time Potuganti Bharat Prasad will win in Nagar Kurnool Parliament.

Dileep said that the Congress party failed to fulfill the promises it had already made. He said that the six guarantees given by the Congress will be completed within 100 days. It has been six months now and they are not able to fulfill even a single guarantee. In addition to this

People have clearly understood that those who gave 10 years to BRS party are spending time playing lies and not doing things. That is why BRS was defeated in the last assembly election.

He said that this time people are very clear that they will support only BJP party. People are watching the programs that we are doing. Narendra Modi has developed unprecedented development in just 10 years. People support Narendra Modi's BJP government, he said. He said that BJP campaigning is going on vigorously and enthusiastically in many villages. He said that the other parties are unable to fulfill their promises and are not able to go to the people.