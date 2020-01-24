Amaravati and Visakhapatnam bags awards for Smart City Mission program

It is a great honour to Andhra Pradesh as Amaravati and Vishakhapatnam cities have received the awards for achieving best results as part of Smart City Mission program. The third summit of attractive cities is being held at Visakhapatnam under the aegis of the Union Home Ministry and Urban Affairs Departments.

The two-day seminar has begun on the topic of building cities for the public on Friday in Visakhapatnam. The awards will be presented to cities that have been idealized in various aspects of smart cities. Vishakha has won awards for the setting up of floating solar in Mudasar while Amaravati has won the award in Recognition of Performance category.

Surat city from Gujarat has won the award in the best performance category.