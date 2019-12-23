Amaravati Capital farmers continue protest

Amaravati: All roads were blocked by the Amaravati capital region farmers on Sunday as they continued their protest against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP government for the proposal to shift the capital from here. The protests reached fifth day on Sunday.

The dharnas staged in all capital villages witnessed participation of women and children. Large number of women took part in protests at Uddandarayunipalem, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for construction of capital Amaravati.

Students of VIT, people from Guntur and Vijayawada cities also joined the farmers and organised rallies at different villages including Mandadam, Velgapudi, Rayapudi, Thullur, Krishnayapalem and others.

Faces of the distressed farmers reflected tension, disappointment and unhappiness following the decision of the Chief Minister to set up three capitals and shift the executive capital to Visakhapatnam.

Hundreds of farmers gathered on the streets at Thullur. The farmers also took part in a rally and blocked the movement of vehicles. They showed the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone for capital Amaravati and his public address on the occasion wherein he assured that the State and Central governments would jointly develop Amaravati as an international destination.

The protesting farmers explained that they believed in the promises made by the State government and gave away their lands. But now the State government went back on its word, they lamented.

Women at Mandadam blocked the main road with a country-made boat, questioning the government If the capital is in floods or if the villagers were living on the water. As more women joined the protest, the police removed the boat from the roads.