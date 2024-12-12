540 touts held for duping passengers at IGI Airport

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested 540 touts involved in duping passengers outside Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport this year, officials said on Wednesday. The number of arrests this year has more than doubled, compared to the 264 arrests made last year, according to data provided by the police.

“The accused were involved in coercing, misguiding, or enticing passengers to use unauthorised services such as taxis, accommodation, or shopping. This practice not only tarnished the reputation of the airport and the nation but also compromises passenger safety,” said Deputy said Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani.

She also mentioned that the police had seized 254 vehicles used in the commission of these crimes, compared to 96 vehicles in 2023. Of those arrested for touting, 373 were from Delhi, while the others hailed from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim, Rangnani said. "These accused would often prey on unsuspecting passengers, particularly at night, posing as pre-paid taxi drivers and offering false promises of cheaper services. These deceptive practices leave passengers vulnerable to harassment, financial exploitation, and safety risks," another official said.

Touting at IGI Airport is prohibited and is an offense under the Delhi Prevention of Touting and Malpractices Against Tourists Act. In one case, a foreign passenger was duped of Rs 98,700 in September 2024.