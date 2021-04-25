Amaravati: Chandrababu Naidu slams Jagan regime for targeting Opposition leaders

Amaravati: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for targeting the Opposition leaders at a time when it should have initiated proper measures to rescue the people from the Covid second wave.

Naidu condemned the demolition of buildings belonging to former TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao in Patha Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam without giving prior notice to him. While the other States were busy rescuing their people from the deadly infections, the AP government was only preoccupied with harassment of the Opposition leaders for political vengeance.

In a statement here, the TDP chief deplored that the Jagan Reddy regime was busy doing 'diversion politics' in order to cover up State government's failures to ensure hospital beds and oxygen supply to Covid patients in the State.

The common people were greatly suffering due to lack of medicines and vaccine but the ruling party was merely trying to escape from its responsibilities in this troubled time. Naidu said Dhulipalla Narendra was wrongfully arrested in Guntur on Friday while Palla Srinivas's property was unlawfully demolished in Vizag on Sunday.

There was no idea what this government would do in Rayalaseema tomorrow, Naidu wondered. All these needless tactics were only meant to divert the public attention from the worsening coronavirus situation. The number of positive cases was rising along with the deaths but the YSRCP leaders were not taking up any responsibility.

The TDP leaders came down heavily on the YSRCP for carrying out the demolitions with a political agenda. The government, which has not constructed or built anything till now in the past two years, had no moral right to demolish buildings. The ruling YSRCP leaders were throwing the laws and rules to the winds, they said.

TDP MLC Nara Lokesh said that Palla Srinivas was now targeted only because he courageously protested and obstructed the privatisation of the Visakha Steel Plant.

Srinivas had come as a big hurdle for Jagan Reddy's plan to buy Visakha Steel at scrap values. The TDP leaders would not be intimidated by the oppressive actions of the Jagan Reddy government. They would fight back the YSRCP atrocities with greater vigour.

Lokesh described the YSRCP regime as a 'destructive JCB rule', going by how the government was using the JCB even to settle political scores over the Opposition leaders. Political vendetta would not help any political party in the long run. The TDP would do everything possible to stop the Steel Plant privatisation.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu said that the YSRCP regime was following a new modus operandi by demolishing the TDP leaders' buildings when the courts were in holidays.

The GVMC officials have brought down Palla Srinivas's buildings in the early hours. Since coming to power, the YSRCP was showing keen interest in destruction, demolitions and cancellations but not development and true wellbeing of the people.