Amaravati: Independence Day honour for 926 police personnel

Amaravati: The government on Friday announced the list of 926 police personnel from across the country to receive the prestigious medals on the occasion of Independence Day this year.



A total of 215 are to be given Police Medal of Gallantry (PMG), 80 are to be awarded the President's Police Medal (PPM) for distinguished service, and 631 to get medals meritorious service.

A Ravishankar, Additional Director-General of Police, Mangalagiri and Kumar Vishwajeet, Principal Secretary Home, were conferred President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service from Andhra Pradesh.

Those who got the Medals for Meritorious Service are L V Srinivasa Rao, SP, Visakhapatnam, N Venkata Reddy, regional vigilance enforcement officer, Vijayawada, K Eswar Reddy, SXO, Chittoor, M Mahesh Babu, Assistant Commandant, SARCPL, V Nethaji, SI, Women Police, Srikakulam, S Sarah Kumari, SI, Ongole, K Vakalaiah, Assistant Reserve SI, Machilipatnam, M Venkateswara Rao, Armed Reserve SI, Vijayawada, J Sreenivasulu, Assistant Reserve SI, PTC, Anantapur, Ch Ranga Rao, HC, ACB, Vijayawada, K gurprayya Babu, Armed Reserve HC, Visakhapatnam, A Suryanarayana Reddy, Armed Reserve HC, Vijayawada and D Moulali, Armed Reserve HC, Home Guards Unit, Vijayawada.

The President's Police Medal for Gallantry is awarded for, "gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals." The medal may be awarded to any member of a police service in India, and is awarded without regard to rank or time in service.