Amaravati is not just a name, it's a strength: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the reopening of Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, during a large public meeting in the city. In his address, Modi emphasised that Amaravati is much more than just a city; it embodies a powerful vision for the future of Andhra Pradesh.

Starting his speech in Telugu, Modi remarked, "The dream of Amaravati is becoming a reality. It appears that both historical tradition and progress are moving forward together. A new Amaravati, a new Andhra Pradesh is taking shape." He expressed his delight at being on the sacred land, revered as the birthplace of Goddess Durga, which is steeped in Buddhist heritage.

Modi declared, "Amaravati is not merely a city but a driving force capable of transforming Andhra Pradesh into a modern state." He characterised the foundation stones being laid not as mere markers, but as symbols of the state's progress and a testament to a developed India. "This is an auspicious sign for the construction of Swarna Andhra Pradesh," he continued, assuring citizens that the central government would expedite the construction efforts in Amaravati.

He also acknowledged his predecessor, Chandrababu Naidu, noting the latter's innovative use of technology during his tenure as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Modi's remarks underscored his commitment to fulfilling the dreams of the people of Amaravati and the entire state.