Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Mallikarjuana Reddy is APSRTC chairman

Mallikarjuana Reddy is APSRTC chairman
x

Mallikarjuana Reddy is APSRTC chairman

Highlights

The state government on Thursday issued orders appointing A Mallikarjuna Reddy as chairman of AP State Road Transport Corporation

Amaravati: The state government on Thursday issued orders appointing A Mallikarjuna Reddy as chairman of AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Dwarampudi Bhaskara Reddy as chairman, Civil Supplies Corporation, Karra Girija as chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh State Irrigation Development Corporation, Badiginchala Vijayalakshmi as chairperson of AP Handicrafts Development corporation and Periyappagari Bhagyamma as chairprson of Andhra Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board. The period of the above chairperson posts shall be for a period of two years.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X