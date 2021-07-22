Amaravati: Mallikarjuana Reddy is APSRTC chairman

Amaravati: The state government on Thursday issued orders appointing A Mallikarjuna Reddy as chairman of AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Dwarampudi Bhaskara Reddy as chairman, Civil Supplies Corporation, Karra Girija as chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh State Irrigation Development Corporation, Badiginchala Vijayalakshmi as chairperson of AP Handicrafts Development corporation and Periyappagari Bhagyamma as chairprson of Andhra Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board. The period of the above chairperson posts shall be for a period of two years.