BSNL's Rs 333 Plan Challenges Airtel and Jio with 1300GB Data: Details
BSNL’s new Rs 333 plan offers 1300GB monthly data, unlimited calls, and competitive benefits, stepping up the telecom rivalry.
BSNL has launched a compelling offer to rival Jio and Airtel, introducing a Rs 333 plan with a whopping 1300GB of monthly data. The government-owned telecom operator aims to capture users seeking affordable and reliable internet services across India, although this plan excludes Delhi and Mumbai.
Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan
This is Rs 333 plan of BSNL's Winter Bonanza, which offers Bharat Fiber broadband users within 25Mbps speed to be able to download or upload up to 1300GB of data per month. Once this limit is crossed, the speed will be reduced to 4Mbps, guaranteeing continuous connectivity. Well priced at Rs 1,999 for six months, this package also comes with unlimited landline calls in the subscription period, thus making it best applied for family and remote workers.
BSNL’s Mobile Plans
As for mobile users, the Rs 599 plan offers 3GB high-speed daily, valid for 84 days, adding up to 252GB to spend on calls, 100 SMS credits daily, unlimited calls, and thus meets the entertainment needs of all users across India.
BSNL's D2D Connectivity
BSNL is also enhancing its services with Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity. This satellite-based service guarantees uninterrupted access to the internet and voice calls, even in remote areas without mobile network coverage. It’s a critical step forward, especially in emergency situations in underserved regions.
Airtel’s Response
Airtel responded with its own counter for BSNL by offering unlimited 5G data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS daily for Rs 398. They also provide a subscription for 28 days to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, which seems to be well-suited for users who want to spend their leisure time entertained.