Amaravati: No death to Babasaheb's ideals says YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution on his death anniversary at camp office here on Monday.

Taking to twitter, the Chief Minister said the ideals of freedom and equality of B R Ambedkar have their mark on social, economic, political and constitutional aspects of India. "Today is death anniversary of BabaSaheb. There is no death to his ideals. For the last 100 years, his imprint on the social, economic, political and constitutional aspects of India have remained intact. What he meant by freedom and equality with social justice is now being embodied in our government," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy paid rich tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at YSRC party central office. Speaking on the occasion, he said Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had drafted the Indian Constitution, which connects people from all walks of life and represents Unity in diversity. He said Ambedkar fought against caste system in the country and added that he was an advocate of equality and equal rights.

Ramakrishna Reddy said YSRCP under the leadership of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working to fulfil the vision of Dr Ambedkar and attain equality.

He said the Chief Minister has been working for the empowerment of women and distribution of nearly 30 lakh house site pattas and houses to women beneficiaries under 'Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu' is another important step in that direction.

He said for several years, successive state governments had given houses under various schemes to beneficiaries, but these houses are not entitled for transfer of title and added that the state government launched registrations for the OTS scheme which gives complete rights including transfer of property and mortgage to the beneficiaries.