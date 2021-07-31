Amaravati: Over one lakh farmers to provide suggestions to government

Amaravati: Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu said over one lakh farmers are going to give suggestions to the State government through advisory councils on agricultural development.

Addressing an awareness programme organised for chairmen of Agricultural Advisory Councils here on Friday, the Minister expressed confidence over the development of agriculture sector with the setting up of agricultural advisory councils at village, mandal and district level.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed to make farmers as chairmen of advisory councils. He said experienced farmers will give suggestions to the government through the advisory councils.

The Minister directed the officials to record the suggestions of agricultural council meetings to bring the issues to the notice of Chief Minister.

He said that the State government implemented several welfare schemes for farmers of agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture sectors during the Covid pandemic.

He asked the officials to make e-crop app more accessible to farmers.

He said agricultural experts should suggest the farmers on crop change, crop planning, market intelligence and weather conditions in order to protect the interests of ryots. He directed the agricultural advisory council chairmen to bring awareness among farmers on the facilities available to them at Rytu Bharosa Centres.

Special Chief Secretary of Agriculture Poonam Malakondaiah, State Agricultural mission chairman Nagireddy and other officials were present.