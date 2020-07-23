Amaravati: Parents concern over Minister Suresh statement

Amaravati: The statement of Education Minister A Suresh that the schools in the State would reopen from September 5 comes as a big shocker to the people.The statement of Education Minister A Suresh that the schools in the State would reopen from September 5 comes as a big shocker to the people.The statement of Education Minister A Suresh that the schools in the State would reopen from September 5 comes as a big shocker to the people.



The decision, if really taken by the Government, is questionable because the Minister should be aware that the Centre has not issued guidelines regarding the Standard Operating Procedures to be put in place so far. The Centre is still grappling with examinations issue and the matter is now in the Supreme Court. Parents are at a loss to understand the hurry of the Government when the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing day by day. The number of cases is mounting every day and these are crossing 5,000-6,000 mark. Even casualties are increasing. Corona has already claimed more than 800 lives in the State.

The decision to reopen schools comes as a bolt from the blue under these circumstances. The officials of the Education department claim that no SOP for conducting classes has been evolved so far. The officials admit that the process of preparing SOPs would depend on the guidelines of the union government from time to time. The procedure for the preparation of the SOPs is under consideration and it is premature to reveal the details, observe the officials.

Meanwhile, the parents of the school children expressed their fear over the rampant spread of the coronavirus in the State.

Ramesh Jupudi, a parent in Guntur observed that at present he would not dare to send his two daughters to the schools.

He said that his daughters have been studying in 6th and 8th standards in a private school in the city. The school management has been conducting online classes for the students. He maintained that unless the government gives a strong assurance that their children will not get affected with the virus, he would not send them to the school. He also added that the government must ensure that there should be a limited number of students in the school. The students' gatherings in the schools must be prevented and sanitisation should be ensured.

Satish Regalla, another parent also expressed his fears over the children's health. He observed that the children below 15 years are more vulnerable to the virus and hence we could not send them to the school in these dangerous circumstances.

Subba Rao J, another parent informed that his son was studying 5th standard and he did not want to send the student to school. His fear is that children may not follow protocols in the school. That may result in getting affected with the virus, he added.