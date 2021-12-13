Amaravati: PRC recommends 14.29% fitment

Amaravati: The Committee of Secretaries headed by Chief Secretary to Government to examine recommendation of the 11th pay revision commission recommended 14.29 per cent fitment on basic pay basing on the 7th Central Pay Commission recommendations for IAS officers. But the government may announce about 30% fitment. CM is likely to take a decision in 72 hours.

Giving details of the recommendations submitted to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma said the committee recommended for acceptance of 11 recommendations in toto, five recommendations with modifications and said no to two recommendations.

The Chief Secretary said that the committee examined seven scenarios. The first one was 23 per cent fitment which would put a burden of Rs 11,557 crore additional burden on exchequer, 27 per cent with Rs 13,422 crore burden and 14 per cent fitment with burden of Rs 9,150 crore additional burden. He said if 23.5 per cent was decided then the burden would be Rs 10,211 crore and if it is 27 per cent the burden for the government will be Rs 11,413 crore. In case of 30 per cent as is being speculated it would cost the government an additional Rs 12,736 crore.

The Chief Secretary said that the State Government has paid Rs 16,000 crore as interim relief so far. The government has to release DA, which is pending. He said the recommendations will be applicable to village and ward secretaries, home guards, outsourcing and contract employees. The Chief Secretary said the government spent Rs 52,513 crore towards salaries and pensions in 2018-19 and the expenditure in 2020-21 increased to Rs 67,340 crore.

He said expenditure towards salaries and pensions increased to 36 per cent while it was 21 per cent in Telangana, 32 per cent in Chhattisgarh, 31 per cent in West Bengal and Maharashtra, 29 per cent in Odisha, 28 per cent in Madhya Pradesh and 23 per cent in Haryana.