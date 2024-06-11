Amaravati remain as capital and Visakha to be developed as financial capital: Chandrababu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister designate N Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that Amaravati will remain as state capital and Visakhapatnam will be developed as financial capital.

The TDP alliance parties including Jana Sena and BJP meeting held here today and elected Chandrababu Naidu as TDP alliance leader. Thanking the alliance leaders for electing him as three parties alliance leader, Chandrababu said the three parties have combined responsibility to win the confidence of people as people gave mass mandate. Praising Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s time sense and hard work for the winning of TDP alliance, Chandrababu Naidu said that the three party leaders image doubled in Delhi and receiving more respect from central government.

Chandrababu Naidu said that he is going to assume charge as Chief Minister tomorrow and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Several other leaders are attending the programme. He stressed the need for central government’s cooperation for development of the state. He said that special attention would be paid for the completion of Polavaram project.

Chandrababu said that AP faced severe damage during the past five years. Several sectors faced crisis and people are unable to name their capital even after ten years of state bifurcation.

Chandrababu said even Chief Minister is a common man and police should not trouble people during Chief Minister’s visit. He said they will carry out administration with state first slogan. He said MLAs and Ministers should mingle with people as common man without any special previleges and egos. He said AP received special recognition in central cabinet and three MPs from the state assumed charge as union ministers. He said that BJP MP Srinivasa Varma rose from BJP party activist to central minister with his dedication towards the party. He said India got good recognition under Narendra Modi’s leadership and India will become strong economic force in force with his dream of Vikasit Bharat-2047. He said AP should marchforward with Vikasit AP for overall development.