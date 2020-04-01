Amaravati: TDP blames state government negligence

Amaravati: TDP blamed the negligent attitude of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the spurt in Covid-19 cases in the state. In a statement on Wednesday, former minister Nakka Ananda Babu said that in the last 17 days, only 44 cases had been reported in the state, but within 12 hours, the cases doubled because of the negligent attitude of the government.

He criticised the state government for not been taking adequate measures to prevent the spread and not testing the people before they exhibit symptoms. Even after the patients exhibit the symptoms, the government was neglecting to identifying, isolate and treat them, he said.

Anand Babu suggested to the Chief Minister to increase the number of laboratories to test the samples quickly while stressing that this was the time to take prompt and accurate decisions and their swift implementation.

He found fault with the state government for hiding facts, and not accepting the seriousness. "The Chief Minister, ministers and all the YSRCP leaders had denied the threat of the Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh when the AP State Election Commissioner postponed the local body elections. Hence, to justify its the government has been trying to hide the facts," he alleged.

The TDP leader further said that the government could not hide the facts, since the virus will not stop spreading unless it initiate the preventive measures by creating awareness among the public.

He criticised that the Chief Minister had been behaving adamantly which is causing more damage to the state.