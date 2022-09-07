Ambati Rambabu denies TDP claims on Sangam barrage, says it was started by late YSR

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu said that the projects being constructed in the state today we're started by the late chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Speaking at a media conference at the AP Secretariat on Wednesday, he said that the barrage works were completed only after YSRCP came to power. Rambabu asserted that the dams built during the British era are out of date and hence Sangam and Nellore Barrages have been completed.



The minister fumed that the TDP leaders should be ashamed to claim that Chandrababu completed the barrages. He said Chandrababu, who has been in power for 14 years, has not undertaken a single irrigation project and TDP is spreading lies about the projects. Ambati further alleged Naidu of not providing water even to the farmers.



The minister accused Chandrababu for his ignorant decision to take the projects into state's handover, which is to be completed by the Centre. He found fault with Naidu for building diaphragm wall without completing the coffer dam.

Responding to the allegations, Ambati Rambabu fumed at a section of media for spewing venom on the government. Ambati Rambabu was enraged over the false news being spread on bulk drug industry and warned of severe action those responsible for it.