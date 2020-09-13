Ambulance charges capped in Nellore

Nellore: The district administration put a full stop to the exploitation of ambulance operators in the city, who planned to cash in on the Covid situation. District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu finally fixed the charges for carrying bodies of both the Covid and non-Covid patients and the operators have to collect charges accordingly.



Majority of ambulance operators started demanding hefty charges from people after lockdown. They were charging Rs 10,000-15,000 even for local transportation showing the reasons for providing oxygen, cleaning the vehicle, technician charges, and other sanitisation measures. During pandemic time in April-May, majority of infected people are used to corporate hospitals in Chennai for quality treatment.

There were huge restrictions on movement between the two states and the ambulance services started exploiting the people. The charges for shifting a patient are between Rs 30,000-50,000 for just a journey of 170 km from Nellore. It was Rs 60,000-70,000 for visiting Bengaluru with a life-support facility.

Putting an end to such a situation, the district collector finally fixed charges based on the distance the vehicle travels and the driver charges too. Now, the ambulance services have to charge Rs 1,600 in case of local travel up to 10 km for normal patients and Rs 2,600 in case of a Covid patient.

It was also fixed that Rs 2,200 for non-Covid and Rs 3,200 for Covid patients up to 20 km; Rs 2,500 and 3,500 up to 30 km; Rs 3,600 and 4,600 up to 100 km in case of non-Covid and Covid patients. Rs 4,600-5,600 will be charged for travelling up to 150 kms. In case the distance exceeds, they can charge at Rs 20 per kilometre. People have to bear additional expenses such as driver charges of Rs 300 up to 150 km, and Rs 600 above 150 km and other toll gate charges en route.

The administration directed the transport department to check the developments and initiate suitable action on any irregularities by the ambulance operators. He directed the heads of government, private and corporate hospitals to implement the charges fixed by the district administration. In case of any deviation, people can call helpline number 9618232115, 0861-2349991-2-3 set up at District Covid Control Room to lodge complaints.