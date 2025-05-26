Live
- AM/NS facilitates BC boys hostel building
- Op Sindoor: CDS visits Northern & Western Commands HQs for review meetings with planners and executors
- Farmers Betrayed: Telangana Government Fails to Deliver on Rythu Bharosa Promise
- Low-Interest Long-Term Agricultural Loans Now Available Through Aija Single Window: Relief for Marginal Farmers
- BJP's Victory Certain in Upcoming Local Elections: Ramachandra Reddy at Charlagarlapadu Karyakartha Meet
- BCTA Demands Promotions, Transfers, and Infrastructure Support in Government Schools Before New Academic Year
- Grand Welcome for Dr. SA Sampath Kumar at Church's 30th Anniversary in His Native Village Chinna Tandrapadu
- BJP Leaders in Gadwal Watch 122nd "Mann Ki Baat"; PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack
- Damaged Culvert Near Amma Hospital in Gadwal Poses Grave Danger: Locals Demand Urgent Repairs
- Past not only about history, but gives ideas to deal with today’s world: Odisha Guv
AM/NS facilitates BC boys hostel building
As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Private Limited (AM/NS India) has constructed a BC Boys Hostel Building at Islampeta in Visakhapatnam. Inaugurating the building here on Sunday, Collector MN Harendhira Prasad appreciated the AM/NS India for its initiative in reaching out to the students.
Visakhapatnam: As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Private Limited (AM/NS India) has constructed a BC Boys Hostel Building at Islampeta in Visakhapatnam. Inaugurating the building here on Sunday, Collector MN Harendhira Prasad appreciated the AM/NS India for its initiative in reaching out to the students.
The inauguration of the hostel building was held in the presence of M. Ravindranath, executive director, AM/NS India Pvt Ltd., DS Varma, Head-HR and Admin. and K Sridevi, District BC Welfare Officer. The building constructed with a budget of Rs 97 lakh can accommodate around 200 students.
Explaining the initiatives taken by AM/NS India Pvt Ltd earlier, Head-HR and Admin DS Varma informed the Collector that the solar installation works of 40-KW at Rani Chandramathi Hospital, 50-KW at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences, 50-KW at Government Hospital for
Mental Care and 25-KW at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park have been initiated under the CSR initiatives and work for these are set to start soon.
AM/NS has so far supported and installed 300-KW of solar power at various government hospitals, old age homes, colleges, etc in the last two years. Also, a towing vehicle and 32 motorcycles were
given to the City Commissioner of Police for the effective traffic management in Visakhapatnam last year.