AM/NS facilitates BC boys hostel building

AM/NS facilitates BC boys hostel building
As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Private Limited (AM/NS India) has constructed a BC Boys Hostel Building at Islampeta in Visakhapatnam. Inaugurating the building here on Sunday, Collector MN Harendhira Prasad appreciated the AM/NS India for its initiative in reaching out to the students.

The inauguration of the hostel building was held in the presence of M. Ravindranath, executive director, AM/NS India Pvt Ltd., DS Varma, Head-HR and Admin. and K Sridevi, District BC Welfare Officer. The building constructed with a budget of Rs 97 lakh can accommodate around 200 students.

Explaining the initiatives taken by AM/NS India Pvt Ltd earlier, Head-HR and Admin DS Varma informed the Collector that the solar installation works of 40-KW at Rani Chandramathi Hospital, 50-KW at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences, 50-KW at Government Hospital for

Mental Care and 25-KW at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park have been initiated under the CSR initiatives and work for these are set to start soon.

AM/NS has so far supported and installed 300-KW of solar power at various government hospitals, old age homes, colleges, etc in the last two years. Also, a towing vehicle and 32 motorcycles were

given to the City Commissioner of Police for the effective traffic management in Visakhapatnam last year.

