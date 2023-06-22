Anakapalli: A rowdy sheeter gets killed

Anakapalli: A rowdy sheeter R Kannababu was killed near Vooderu in Anakapalli district on Thursday.

Two years ago, the rowdy sheeter shifted to Anakapalli Gandhi street after getting expelled from the city as many cases were registered against him at various police stations in Visakhapatnam.

Kannababu was accused in 13 cases of land grabbing, settlements, kidnapping, murder and attempt murder in the united district of Visakhapatnam.

In 2006, a murder case was registered against Kannababu in Anandapuram police station.

Anakapalli police have launched an investigation to dig into the reasons behind the murder of rowdy sheeter.