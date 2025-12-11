Anakapalli cops recover 750 lost mobile phones

Anakapalli: As part of its coordinated efforts in tracing lost mobile phones, Anakapalli police handed over mobile phones worth Rs.1.5 crore to rightful owners on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media at the mobile phones recovery and distribution mela, District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha mentioned that 4,086 mobile phones worth Rs.6.77 crore were retrieved in 11 phases.

The SP stated that the IT core team is continuously tracing the complaints received from victims through WhatsApp number 9346912007 and Central Equipment Identity Register portal. Handing over recovered 750 mobile phones to the respective victims, the SP mentioned that complainants need not visit any police station to register a case regarding stolen or lost mobile phones as they can lodge their complaints either through the WhatsApp no or portal.

The mobile phones were recovered from different places, including North Andhra, East Godavari, Ananthapuram, and other parts of the state. Special teams were deployed to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Karnataka to trace the mobiles, the SP informed.

The SP appreciated cyber cell and IT core staff for tracing mobile phones in a short span of time.

Additional SPs M Deva Prasad, L Mohana Rao, Cyber Cell inspector B Venkata Rao, inspectors Bala Surya Rao, Laxmi, Ramesh, IT Core SI B Suresh Babu and other police personnel attended the mela.