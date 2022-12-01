Anakapalli lags behind in development: Peela Govinda Satyanarayana

Anakapalli: No section of people is happy under the YSRCP's rule in the state, pointed out former MLA and Anakapalli constituency in-charge Peela Govinda Satyanarayana. Participating in 'Idem Karma Mana Rashtraniki' programme held in CHN Agraharam village of Anakapalli mandal here on Thursday, the former MLA said as soon as IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath took charge as minister, he closed Thummapala sugar factory located in the constituency.

He said Anakapalli constituency witnessed more corruption than any development in the YSRCP's rule. Further, Govinda Satyanarayana held a door to door campaign in the village and explained the failures of the state government and the atrocities against women and Opposition party leaders. Electing Gudivada Amarnath as a public representative is nothing but 'Karma' of the constituency's people.

Party state secretary Kotni Balaji, BC Sadhikara Convenor Malla Surendra, mandal president Kayala Murali, vice president Saragadam Adibabu, former sarpanches M Pydi Raju, D Pentarao and G Suribabu participated in the programme.