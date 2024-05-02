  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

AYUSH Medical Officer Dr Meghna Reddy participated in a special medical camp in Manganur

AYUSH Medical Officer Dr Meghna Reddy participated in a special medical camp in Manganur
x
Highlights

Lattupalli AYUSH Medical Officer Dr. Meghna Reddy said that the special medical health camp organized by Lattupalli Primary Health Center under Bijinapalli mandal at Manganur village health sub-centre on Thursday was a success

Nagarkurnool: Lattupalli AYUSH Medical Officer Dr. Meghna Reddy said that the special medical health camp organized by Lattupalli Primary Health Center under Bijinapalli mandal at Manganur village health sub-centre on Thursday was a success.

She said that everyone should take health precautions to withstand the summer heat in the current season. Adults should drink at least 15 to 17 glasses of drinking water and children should drink nine to eleven glasses of drinking water every day.

She said that regular laborers should reach home before 11.30 pm. She said that 56 patients were examined in the camp, including chronic diseases, skin diseases and allergy patients and medical medicines were given. Regular BP and sugar blood tests were conducted for everyone in the camp, She said. Ayush Pharmacist Divya Health Worker T. Yadagiri Asha activists Balamani, Anita, Nagamma, villagers, patients and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X