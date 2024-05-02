AYUSH Medical Officer Dr Meghna Reddy participated in a special medical camp in Manganur

Nagarkurnool: Lattupalli AYUSH Medical Officer Dr. Meghna Reddy said that the special medical health camp organized by Lattupalli Primary Health Center under Bijinapalli mandal at Manganur village health sub-centre on Thursday was a success.

She said that everyone should take health precautions to withstand the summer heat in the current season. Adults should drink at least 15 to 17 glasses of drinking water and children should drink nine to eleven glasses of drinking water every day.

She said that regular laborers should reach home before 11.30 pm. She said that 56 patients were examined in the camp, including chronic diseases, skin diseases and allergy patients and medical medicines were given. Regular BP and sugar blood tests were conducted for everyone in the camp, She said. Ayush Pharmacist Divya Health Worker T. Yadagiri Asha activists Balamani, Anita, Nagamma, villagers, patients and others participated.