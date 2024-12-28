Anantapur: 10-member ganja peddling gang arrested

Bukkarayasamudram police on Friday arrested 10-member marijuana gang and recovered 4,270 grams of marijuana and 10 cell phones. The arrested were identified as Tadipatri Syed Mohammed Nawaz (23), Ghaus Mohiddeen @ Thothi (21), Errolla Jaswant @ Bittu (21), Kadavakallu Muralidhar @ Chintu (26), Sheikh Mohammed Ghaus @ Pittu (26), Vannam Teja Swarup (19) and Venkatesh (24) of Anantapur, a minor, Mamilla Rajesh Kumar (26), Murli (30) of Sri Sathya Sai district.

Briefing the media about the case, district SP P Jagadeesh said that Tadipatri Syed Mohammed Nawaz is the main culprit one among the 10-member gang. He used to buy ganja from Solapur and Kuruvadi railway stations in Maharashtra, illegally transport it in trains and sell it at high prices to addicts in Anantapur and suburbs. The remaining nine persons were initially Nawaz’s customers, but later they also became sellers.

These 10 people formed a gang, with three of them bringing the goods and the others sell them by making 6 grams as a package. They will buy kilo ganja for Rs 15,000 and sell each packet at Rs 500.

Following reliable information, Bukkarayasamudram CI Karunakar, in-charge CI Hemanth Kumar and Task Force SI Rajasekhar Reddy arrested the gang and seized 4,270 grams ganja and 10 cell phones.

SP P Jagadeesh warns students and others not to ruin their lives by addicting to ganja. He warned that strict action will be taken if anyone transports, sells or consumes drugs in the district. He asked people to immediately inform Eagle Troll Pre-No. 1972 or the local police or dial 100/112, if they got information about marijuana and drugs in the district. The details of those, who provide information, will be kept confidential, he assured.