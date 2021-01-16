Anantapur: APSCHE serves notices to 3 engineering colleges

Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) withdraws operational permission to three local engineering colleges. The APSCHE issued show-cause notices to the colleges asking them to explain their failure in obtaining affiliation to JNT University.

The APSCHE had submitted a report to the government on October 14 based on which these colleges were given closure order. The colleges also failed to fill in even the 25 per cent mandatory admissions. Hence, they were denied permission for taking admissions for 2020-21 academic year.

The management of these colleges have been directed to submit a written explanation for failing to give admissions to the required number of students and running the colleges without proper maintenance of institutional and infrastructural standards, before a committee constituted by the council.

These colleges have converted buildings and playground into venture and house plots. Students joined in previous years are kept in dark. There are no classrooms, faculty, laboratory and notice board on the college premises.

Some managements have not paid salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff since January 2020. Change in managements was not brought to