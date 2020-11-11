Anantapur: Collector Gandham Chandrudu, MLA Y Venkatrami Reddy launch YSR Jala Kala

Anantapur: District collector Gandham Chandrudu and Guntakal MLA Y Venkatrami Reddy together launched the 'YSR Jala Kala' at Devarapalle village in Pamidi mandal near here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, collector Chandrudu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy moved by the plight of farmers during his padayatra in the district

after learning that farmers committed suicides due to indebtedness had devised the scheme to ensure water supply to the farmers crop lands.

He said farmers who have no bores in their crop lands are eligible to benefit from the scheme. The scheme was designed as part of the Rythu Bharosa scheme. He asked farmers to make good use of the scheme and raise crops and earn handsome income.

Launching the drilling of the borewells in the field of farmer Nallappa in the village, MLA Venkatramudu said the scheme was a boon to small and marginal farmers who cannot sink bore-well on their own. Describing the scheme as a unique the

farmer stated that the Chief Minister fulfilled 90 per cent of the promises he made to the people. In all, 60,000 bores will be sunk in the district. DWAMA project director Venugopala Reddy and other local officers were present.