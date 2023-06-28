Live
Anantapur: TDP’s Bhavishyattuku Bharosa Bus Yatra receives good response
Senior party leaders expose YSRCP govt’s failures during their speeches at public meetings
Anantapur: The ‘Bhavishyattuku Bharosa’ bus yatra juggernaut carrying TDP district leaders from most of the Assembly constituencies has also covered Kadiri, Puttaparthi, Penukonda and Raptadu constituencies so far.
The bus carrying the leaders traversed through Kanaganapalle, Raptadu and Ramagiri mandals where rousing reception was given. Former ministers Paritala Sunitha, Palle Raghunatha Reddy, party leaders Paritala Sriram, Hanumantharai Choudhury, Nimmala Kistappa and other leaders participated in the Bus Yatra.
The Yatra received massive response with Paritala Sunitha, B Parthasaradhi, Palle Raghunatha Reddy and Kalava Srinivasulu delivering speeches denouncing the Jagan Reddy government.
The leaders took pains to convince people that every promise on the welfare front made in the TDP manifesto will be fullfilled by creating wealth. Referring to their leader Chandrababu Naidu, they said he possessed the ability to create wealth by triggering in development on all fronts.
Standing at places where projects and industries remained as empty promises of YSRCP, the leaders took selfies to show that Jagan Reddy’s promises are only empty words.
They pointed out that Jockey Apparels company, Jeedipalli-Peruru lift irrigation scheme and Somaravandlapalle and Bhairavanitippa projects have all remained as monuments of neglect.
The TDP is committed to the welfare of BCs and would solidly stand for them, said former TDP district president Parthasaradhi.