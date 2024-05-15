FINANCIAL RESULTS OF NLCIL – FY 2023-24

Major Highlights:

• All time Highest ever Coal & Lignite Production of 36.32 MT

• Highest ever Coal Production of 12.64 MT from Talabira Mine

• Highest ever Coal Dispatch of 11.76 MT from Talabira Mine

• All time Highest Ever Lignite Production from Barsingsar Mines of 2.10 MT

• All time Highest Ever Lignite Production from Mine-IA of 5.59 MT

• NLCIL Mines has been awarded with 13 Five Star Rating Awards for the exceptional performance of Coal and Lignite mines. Mine–II and Mine–I of NLCIL adjudged as No.1 Mines in the country for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

• All time Highest Ever generation in a year TPS-II E –2,153.41 MU

• All time Highest Ever generation in a year BTPS –1,692.05 MU

• Out of 27.1 BU Power generated, 2.1 BU generated through green power

• NNTPS (2x500 MW), TPS-1 Expansion (2x210 MW) and Barsingsar TPS (2x125 MW) secured top 3 positions among all operating Lignite Power Stations in India on Plant Load Factor (PLF).

• CAPEX achieved Rs. 4,270 Crore i.e. 148% against the target of Rs. 2,880 Crore.

• Foundation stone was laid for 2400 MW Talabira Thermal Power Plant at Odisha & 300 MW Solar Power Project at Barsingsar, Rajasthan.

• Emerged as successful bidder for North Dhadu (West) Coal Mine (3.0 MTPA) in Latehar district, Jharkhand under commercial coal mining auction.

• PPA was signed between NIGEL & GUVNL for 600 MW SPP in GSECL’s Solar Park at Khavda, Gujarat.

• MoU signed with RVUNL for formation of JV to setup 125 MW Thermal and 1000 MW Solar power plants.

• LoA was issued for Talabira Thermal Power Project (3x800 MW) EPC contract to BHEL for a value of Rs.18,255 Cr.

• Government approved for implementation of Pachwara South Coal Block (PSCB) Project by NUPPL, at an estimated capital cost of Rs 2242.90 Crore.

• Market Capitalization touched ₹407 billion on 5th Feb-2024 when share price reached ₹293.75 per share

• International Investor Roadshows were organised in Singapore & Hongkong apart from Roadshows in India which has gained confidence among stakeholders on NLCIL both in India and foreign countries.

• NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NLCIL incorporated to pursue asset monetisation of RE projects.

• NLC India Green Energy Limited (NIGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NLCIL incorporated to undertake future renewable energy projects of NLCIL.

• For advancement of Neyveli Mine II, the long pending issue of permanent diversion of Paravanar river was completed successfully.

Key Highlights – Financial Performance

STANDALONE

• Profit After Tax (PAT) for the Year ended 31.03.2024 is Rs. 1,847 Crore as against Rs. 1,248 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 48%.

• Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the Year ended 31.03.2024 is Rs. 2,788 Crore as against Rs. 1,724 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 62%. This is the Highest ever PBT in previous last 10 years.

• The EBITDA of the Company for the Year ended 31.03.2024 is Rs. 4,873 Crore as against Rs. 3,899 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 25%.

CONSOLIDATED

• Profit After Tax (PAT) of the Group for the Year ended 31.03.2024 is Rs. 1,868 Crore as against Rs. 1,426 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 31%.

• Profit / (Loss) before tax (PBT) of the Group for the Year ended 31.03.2024 is Rs. 2,882 Crore as against Rs. 2,056 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 40%.

• The EBITDA of the Group for the Year ended 31.03.2024 is Rs. 5,556 Crore as against Rs. 4,868 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 14%.

• Apart from the Interim Dividend of 15% (Rs.1.5 per share) on paid up equity share capital already declared and paid, Final Dividend of 15% (Rs.1.5 per share) on paid up equity share capital recommended for FY 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders in the Annual General Meeting.