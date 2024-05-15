Congress believes in 'destructive idea' of budget allocation based on religion: PM Modi

Kalyan (Maharashtra): Slamming Congress' 'divisive' agenda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the party is not only adamant on taking away reservation from SC/ST/OBC and the poor to give it to Muslims, but also believes in the "destructive idea" of budget allocation based on religion.

"They have started this experiment in Karnataka. After coming to power there, they issued an order overnight that all Muslims are OBCs. They looted the OBC reservation quota and gave reservations to Muslims. Congress wants to do this in the entire country," claimed PM Modi in his address at the campaign rally for Shiv Sena nominee Shrikant Shinde from Kalyan and the BJP nominee from Bhiwandi, Kapil Patil.

"But what has Congress' intention been? Today, I'm going to reveal this to all 140 crore countrymen for the first time. It's a serious topic that needs to be addressed. Congress believes that 15 percent of the government's budget should be exclusively allocated to minorities, essentially budget allocation based on religion. Many years ago, Congress approved this idea of budget allocation based on religion. Just imagine how destructive this idea is," he added.

The Prime Minister, in his speech, accused the Congress of even considering confiscating properties to appease their vote bank.

"Congress can never talk about development. For them, development means only the development of the people who vote for them," he said, stating that the grand old party also demands respect for Pakistan just because it has nuclear weapons.

"When Congress rules, Pakistan threatens us. And, when Congress doesn't rule, it threatens us that Pakistan will threaten us," he remarked.