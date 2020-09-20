Andhra cabinet to meet on September 25, likely to discuss on economical status of the state

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet meeting will be held on the 25th of this month. The meeting will be chaired by state chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at 11 a.m. on Friday at the state secretariat. According to government sources, the meeting will focus on economic conditions and implementation of Navaratnas promised by YSRCP at the time of elections. On the other hand, the welfare schemes implemented in the state will also be discussed.

It is learnt that Chief Secretary to the Government Nilam Sawhney has directed all departments to prepare and send proposals on other issues to be discussed during the Cabinet meeting.

The cabinet likely to discuss the issues related to the pending dues from the centre and the release of GST amount to the state. However, it is knew that the ruling party MPs have raised the issue in the Lok Sabha. The cabinet further would be discussing on the financial burden on the state over welfare schemes. On the other hand, the ministers will discuss on the ongoing attacks on Hindu temples in the recent past.