Andhra govt constitutes committee to inquire fire accident at a temple in Antarvedi

Minister Vellampalli Srinivas expressed shock over the fire mishap at the chariot of Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. A chariot in the premises of the Antarvedi Sri Lakshm Narasimha swamy temple in East Godavari district caught fire last night. Vellampalli, the Minister of Revenue, who is aware of this information, spoke on the phone with Endowments Commissioner P. Arjuna Rao, He also spoke to Devadaya, police, fire brigade and revenue officials who were conducting relief operations and reviewed the situation.



In this backdrop, the Revenue Department has constituted a committee to investigate the matter and appointed Additional Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan as the investigating officer on the incident. He directed the authorities along with police and concerned officials to take stern action against the culprits. Apart from this, Minister Vellampally directed the Endowments Commissioner to take steps for the reconstruction of Antarvedi Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Ratham.



Swami's chariot caught fire just after midnight on Saturday at Antarvedi, a popular shrine in Andhra Pradesh. The incident appears to have taken place around one o'clock at night. The chariot stored in the shed in the temple premises caught fire and was burnt. However, the police are investigating whether it was an accident or anything fishy.



The 62 years old sacred chariot with a height of 40 feet, had a sacred history and it is used for taking procession of Gods and Goddess of the temple.



The devotees expressed concern over the fire mishap and demanded for a full-fledged enquiry. The temple authorities organize Rathotsavam during the Rathotsavam. Devotees were shocked to see the ancient chariot getting burnt at the big festivals before.