Andhra govt. imposes cess on petrol and diesel in the state

The government of Andhra Pradesh on Friday has issued an ordinance imposing a cess of Rs 1 per litre on petrol and diesel. In addition to the existing VAT, the cess is being imposed at the rate of Rs. 1. The government has stated in the ordinance that this amount would be collected from the dealer and clarified that the cess is being collected to raise funds for the road development. Rajat Bhargava, Special Principal Secretary, Department of Revenue, has issued orders to this effect.

The government of Andhra Pradesh estimates revenue at Rs 600 crore. It is learned that this additional revenue will be allocated to the State Road Development Corporation. The government has revealed that roads in the state will be developed with this extra revenue.

It was approved at the cabinet meeting held on the 3rd of this month. However, it seems to have been kept secret as it felt that the people would disappoint and revolt against the government due to rising taxes. However, the government finally released the GO on Friday.

Meanwhile, rising petrol and diesel prices across the country have come down again. Public sector oil marketing companies on Friday slashed petrol and diesel prices by more than 20 paise. In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs. 81.14 per litre with a fall of 26 paise and diesel at Rs. 72.02 with a decline of 35 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 85.22 with a decline of 27 paise and diesel is at Rs. 78.50 with a fall of 38 paise.