Andhra High Court issues notice to five YSRCP MLAs over violation of Lockdown rules

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday has issued notices to five YSRCP MLAs. Chittoor District Srikalahasti MLA Madhusudan Reddy, Nagari MLA Roja, Palamaneru MLA Venkata Gowda Nellore District Sullurpet MLA Sanjeevaiah, Guntur District Chilakaluripeta MLA Vidudala Rajini were served notices. The High Court held a hearing through a video conference on the petition filed over violating the terms during the lockdown. The government has directed the government to file a counter detailing the action taken against MLAs who violated the regulations.

Recently, YSRCP MLAs have been criticized for their actions. It was alleged that rallies and meetings were held during the lockdown. Opposition TDP also alleges that corona cases have risen in one or two constituencies where MLAs held rallies.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh state has registered as many as 67 new coronavirus positive cases out of 8,263 tests conducted in the last twenty-four hours on Tuesday. With this, the total tally reaches to 1717 cases along with 589 recovered cases and 34 fatalities. As many as 1094 persons are undergoing treatment. The increase in cases is steady from last week after the rise in conduction of tests, which stood first in the country to conduct more number of COVID-19 tests—1,33,492 tests were conducted in the state so far.