Andhra minister Alla Nani directs Collectors to check safety measures at all hospitals

Even before the Swarna Palace fire incident in Vijayawada has forgotten, there was a yet another fire accident witnessed at covid ward in Anantapur government hospital. A fire broke out in the general hospital record room. The accident was averted when the staff was alerted and shifted the patients to another ward for in a timely manner. Immediately after receiving the information about the incident, the Anantapur District Collector spoke to the officials of the District Medical Health Department on the phone. District Collector Gandham Chandra was directed to take precautionary measures to prevent such accidents. He clarified that government and private hospitals should be thoroughly inspected for compliance with government regulations.

Alla Nani has once again warned that the government will take strict action if high fees are charged from patients in private hospitals. He said that the fire brigade had taken timely action in response to the fire accident at the Anantapur Government House except a few books and old X-rays in the record room caught fire. Alla Nani directed collector to take action to check safety standards in all hospitals. It is learned that a huge fire broke out at Swarna Palace in Vijayawada on August 9.

At least 10 people have been killed in a fire at the Kovid Center run by Ramesh Hospital. Another 20 people were injured. The accident took place due to non-compliance with proper safety standards. The incident is currently under investigation.