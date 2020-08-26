Andhra minister Alla Nani directs Collectors to check safety measures at all hospitals
Even before the Swarna Palace fire incident in Vijayawada has forgotten, there was a yet another fire accident witnessed at covid ward in Anantapur government hospital.
Alla Nani has once again warned that the government will take strict action if high fees are charged from patients in private hospitals. He said that the fire brigade had taken timely action in response to the fire accident at the Anantapur Government House except a few books and old X-rays in the record room caught fire. Alla Nani directed collector to take action to check safety standards in all hospitals. It is learned that a huge fire broke out at Swarna Palace in Vijayawada on August 9.
At least 10 people have been killed in a fire at the Kovid Center run by Ramesh Hospital. Another 20 people were injured. The accident took place due to non-compliance with proper safety standards. The incident is currently under investigation.