District Collector Encourages Students to Utilize Government Facilities for a Better Future

Wanaparthy District : In a recent event at the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential School in Marrikunta, District Collector Adarsh Surabhi emphasized the importance of taking advantage of governmental support for education and personal development. The occasion marked the unveiling of a new common diet menu chart, aimed at enhancing the physical and mental well-being of students.

The Collector addressed concerns regarding the recent increase in mess charges, stating that the state government has raised the rates by 40% for meals and a staggering 200% for cosmetic supplies in government hostels. “This is a unique initiative found only in our state, where residential schools and colleges provide such comprehensive support to students. I encourage all of you to make the most of these opportunities,” he remarked.

Collector Surabhi pledged to support exceptional students by offering a trip to either IIT or Osmania University in Hyderabad for those who excel in the upcoming Inter Board exams. He urged students to set ambitious goals and work hard to achieve them.

In addition to academic achievements, the Collector advised students against bringing food from home and stressed the importance of cleanliness, including washing hands before meals and maintaining hygiene after physical activities.

During his interaction with the students, he inquired about the implementation of a mess committee, which students expressed interest in establishing to oversee food quality and supplies.

The event culminated with the Collector sharing a meal with students and their parents, highlighting the community spirit among attendees. The day was further enlivened by cultural dance performances that captivated the audience.

Special Officer Khagawan, Tribal Welfare School Principal Saraswati, teachers, staff, students, and parents also attended this significant gathering, showcasing the collaborative effort to foster a supportive educational environment for the youth.



































































